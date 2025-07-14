Melius Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Equities research analysts at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Melius’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.84.

DPZ opened at $465.81 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $500.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 2,382,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $999,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,744 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,740,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,897,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,203,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $371,997,000 after buying an additional 200,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $250,571,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

