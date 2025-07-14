KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Schrodinger in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Schrodinger

Schrodinger Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.58. Schrodinger has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 83.39% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Schrodinger will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schrodinger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 169.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,357,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,728 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,949 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 3.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,279,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,968,000 after acquiring an additional 334,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schrodinger by 22.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,969,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 362,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Schrodinger

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.