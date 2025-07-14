Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 259,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $48.20.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.