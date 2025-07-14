Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes $37,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 27,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,552.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 152,271 shares in the company, valued at $34,294,474.62. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,378 shares of company stock worth $103,915,994. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $233.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $245.08.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

