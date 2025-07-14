Melius Begins Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Melius started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Melius’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Wingstop from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.48.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Down 0.5%

WING stock opened at $328.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.59. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $204.00 and a 52-week high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wingstop by 46.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Wingstop by 27.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.