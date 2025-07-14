197,957 Shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) Purchased by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 197,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,818,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Paylocity by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $177.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a one year low of $138.74 and a one year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $454.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.77 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $246.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

