Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 178,576 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $20.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.