Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $31.42 on Monday. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

