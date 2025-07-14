United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $295.52 on Monday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $417.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.04 and a 200 day moving average of $319.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.53.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.70, for a total transaction of $3,142,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,508,331.70. This trade represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. The trade was a 13.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,681 shares of company stock valued at $21,958,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $410.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.08.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

