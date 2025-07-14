Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $48.82 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

