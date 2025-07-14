SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $309.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.52 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

