Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,326 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The company has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.