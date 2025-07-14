iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of IJK opened at $92.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

