Comparing ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) and UGI (NYSE:UGI)

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) and UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ENN Energy has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ENN Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. UGI pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. UGI pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UGI has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years. UGI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENN Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 UGI 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENN Energy and UGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

UGI has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 11.91%. Given UGI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UGI is more favorable than ENN Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENN Energy and UGI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENN Energy $15.28 billion 0.59 $832.79 million N/A N/A UGI $7.32 billion 1.04 $269.00 million $2.43 14.64

ENN Energy has higher revenue and earnings than UGI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of UGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of UGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENN Energy and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENN Energy N/A N/A N/A UGI 7.28% 16.21% 4.93%

Summary

UGI beats ENN Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments. The company also distributes and sells piped gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and other multi-energy products; operates vehicle gas refuelling stations; and provides services related to low-carbon integrated solutions. In addition, it is involved in the integrated energy business; retail of gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transportation of oil products and gas; and sourcing and sell of LNG, as well as wholesale and retail of LNG, CNG, gas equipment, appliances, and others; and provision of financial services. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 12,400 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 42,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 677,000 customers in eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of approximately 12,500 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,600 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,560 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities. UGI Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

