Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oklo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Oklo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oklo by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $9,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,000. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $35,066,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Trading Up 1.1%

OKLO opened at $56.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.90. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $73.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKLO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oklo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

