Florida Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 15,024 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

