iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,168,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,528,000 after buying an additional 2,980,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,767,000 after purchasing an additional 102,114 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,698,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,534,000 after purchasing an additional 48,792 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 539,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

USHY stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

