Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $82,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $276,328,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $65,255,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $58,397,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $6,174,909.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock valued at $19,748,622. 47.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

