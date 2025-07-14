CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 721,309 Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,736,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,309 shares during the quarter. Enovix makes up approximately 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Enovix were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 17.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 19.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC grew its stake in Enovix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Enovix by 18.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 308,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 191,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 64,471 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Enovix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised Enovix to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

ENVX stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Enovix Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

