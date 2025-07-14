United Community Bank Cuts Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

United Community Bank cut its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,870 shares during the quarter. United Community Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,137.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,162,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,505,000 after acquiring an additional 218,036 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,404,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 442,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $52.45 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $52.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1943 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

