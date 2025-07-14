Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Takes $325,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $756,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,722,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,112,000 after purchasing an additional 173,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,212,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,697 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,935,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,128,000 after purchasing an additional 526,014 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

WEC stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.96. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.