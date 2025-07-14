Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) versus MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Financial Comparison

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) and MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarineMax has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ulta Beauty and MarineMax”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty $11.42 billion 1.88 $1.20 billion $25.60 18.63 MarineMax $2.43 billion 0.24 $38.07 million $2.45 11.03

Ulta Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than MarineMax. MarineMax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ulta Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of MarineMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Ulta Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MarineMax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ulta Beauty and MarineMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty 10.45% 49.73% 20.15% MarineMax 2.35% 5.01% 1.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ulta Beauty and MarineMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty 1 11 13 0 2.48 MarineMax 0 0 4 1 3.20

Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus target price of $465.04, indicating a potential downside of 2.47%. MarineMax has a consensus target price of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.04%. Given MarineMax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MarineMax is more favorable than Ulta Beauty.

Summary

Ulta Beauty beats MarineMax on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications. It also offers beauty services, including hair, makeup, brow, and skin services at its stores. The company was formerly known as ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc. operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats. It also offers marine parts and accessories comprising marine electronics; dock and anchoring products that include boat fenders, lines, and anchors; boat covers; trailer parts; water sport accessories, which comprise tubes, lines, wakeboards, and skis; engine parts; oils; lubricants; steering and control systems; corrosion control products and service products; high-performance accessories, including propellers and instruments; and a line of boating accessories, such as life jackets, inflatables, and water sports equipment. In addition, the company provides novelty items, such as shirts, caps, and license plates; marine engines and equipment; maintenance, repair, and slip and storage services; and boat or yacht brokerage services, as well as yacht charters and power catamarans. Further, it offers new or used boat finance services; arranges insurance coverage, including boat property, disability, undercoating, gel sealant, fabric protection, trailer tire and wheel protection, and casualty insurance coverage; and manufactures and sells sport yachts and yachts. Additionally, the company operates MarineMax vacations in Tortola and British Virgin Islands. It also markets and sells its products through offsite locations and print catalog. MarineMax, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

