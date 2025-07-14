Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the first quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $126.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the sale, the director owned 938,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This trade represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,321,229. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

