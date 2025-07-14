Head to Head Analysis: Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) and Its Rivals

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bausch + Lomb to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bausch + Lomb and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 1 8 3 0 2.17 Bausch + Lomb Competitors 422 2248 4820 155 2.62

Bausch + Lomb currently has a consensus target price of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.34%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 440.37%. Given Bausch + Lomb’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bausch + Lomb has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -7.50% 2.62% 1.28% Bausch + Lomb Competitors -746.45% -28.19% -12.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $4.83 billion -$317.00 million -13.48 Bausch + Lomb Competitors $9.23 billion $235.02 million 6.14

Bausch + Lomb’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch + Lomb’s peers have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bausch + Lomb peers beat Bausch + Lomb on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

