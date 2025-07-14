Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 11th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, Albemarle, Rio Tinto, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or processing of lithium—a key raw material for rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. Investors buy lithium stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing demand for clean-energy technologies, since lithium’s vital role in battery supply chains makes these companies sensitive to trends in electric mobility and renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.21. 4,321,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.72. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $496.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.72. 37,983,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,942,620. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 4.42.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.39. 2,499,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,222. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $49.43 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Rio Tinto (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $72.08.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,094,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

