Air Lease (NYSE:AL) versus Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Financial Analysis

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) and Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Lease and Box Ships”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $2.81 billion 2.34 $427.70 million $5.72 10.26 Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Air Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Air Lease has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Box Ships has a beta of -1.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Air Lease and Box Ships, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 1 0 5 0 2.67 Box Ships 0 0 0 0 0.00

Air Lease presently has a consensus price target of $59.29, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Air Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Air Lease is more favorable than Box Ships.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and Box Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 24.77% 8.04% 1.91% Box Ships N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Air Lease beats Box Ships on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

