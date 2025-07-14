Tristel (LON:TSTL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Tristel (LON:TSTL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 400 ($5.39) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 385 ($5.19).

Tristel Stock Performance

Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 411.67 ($5.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £196.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 384.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.46. Tristel has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.51) and a one year high of GBX 572.50 ($7.72).

About Tristel

