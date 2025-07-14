SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $4.69 Million Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price target (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

