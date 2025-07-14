LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys 107 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LJI Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $258.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.49. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Report on CRM

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.