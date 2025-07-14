accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 575 ($7.75) in a report released on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACSO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on accesso Technology Group from GBX 775 ($10.45) to GBX 550 ($7.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
