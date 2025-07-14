accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 575 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 700 ($9.44) to GBX 575 ($7.75) in a report released on Friday morning,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACSO. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on accesso Technology Group from GBX 775 ($10.45) to GBX 550 ($7.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

LON:ACSO opened at GBX 422.64 ($5.70) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.70. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 343.71 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 716.20 ($9.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £210.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

