33,031 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Graybill Wealth Management LTD.

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. The trade was a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Cfra Research raised CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CarMax

CarMax Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of KMX stock opened at $64.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.