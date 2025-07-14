JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

