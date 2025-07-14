TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Trimble worth $49,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,560,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $115,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,590. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $81.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRMB

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.