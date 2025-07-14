SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Acquires 73,670 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,670 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.