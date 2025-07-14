LJI Wealth Management LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $249.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

