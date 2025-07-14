Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after acquiring an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,271,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,292,000 after buying an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,179,000 after buying an additional 287,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $478.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $517.98.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.43, for a total transaction of $3,202,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 781,011 shares in the company, valued at $400,213,466.73. The trade was a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the sale, the director owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,553.70. The trade was a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,221 shares of company stock valued at $117,687,463 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $456.40.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

