Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 539 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,170,209,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,835,000 after buying an additional 1,214,330 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,064,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,105,000 after buying an additional 716,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after buying an additional 639,146 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,676,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,469,000 after acquiring an additional 632,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.93.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $320.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.83 and its 200 day moving average is $287.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $330.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $54,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,040. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

