Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 849 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9,580.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.09.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:GPN opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.