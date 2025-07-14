Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 646.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.96.

Cintas stock opened at $215.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.18. Cintas Corporation has a 52 week low of $178.42 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

