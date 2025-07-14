Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $383.63 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.23.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $414.00 target price (up previously from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $413.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.35.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

