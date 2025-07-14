AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APP. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (down from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.43.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ APP opened at $335.10 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.42.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 37.38% and a return on equity of 224.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.91, for a total value of $41,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 181,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,393,806.39. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total value of $215,613.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,968 shares of company stock valued at $455,062,980 over the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.