Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 120,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CNQ opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

