Firestone Capital Management Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 1.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pollock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $564,000.

MDY opened at $579.23 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.14 and a 200-day moving average of $553.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

