Firestone Capital Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

SLYV stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.53. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $96.14.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

