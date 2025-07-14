Bogart Wealth LLC Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 8,358.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,814 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $27.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

