United Community Bank Grows Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

United Community Bank grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOTL. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.75. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

