Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Purchases 874 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 28.2%

BATS:ITA opened at $189.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $129.14 and a twelve month high of $190.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

