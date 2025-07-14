Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Melius Research raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.64.

NYSE CAT opened at $405.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.43%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

