Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2,372.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,071 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

