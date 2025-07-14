Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $2,290,419,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $747.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $790.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $733.03 and its 200 day moving average is $646.71.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 40,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 16,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.13, for a total value of $11,662,373.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,047.61. This trade represents a 98.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $800.55.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

